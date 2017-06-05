Habitual offender admits to throwing ...

Habitual offender admits to throwing hot liquid on fellow inmate

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A Gulfport man will spend the next 20 years behind bars without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and a weapons charge. District Attorney Joel Smith said 23-year-old Norman Joseph Tate pleaded guilty to the charges the day before jury selection for his trial was set to begin.

