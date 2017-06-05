Grocery wars: Instacart, Shipt's bigg...

Grocery wars: Instacart, Shipt's biggest competitor, coming to Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The same week that Shipt secured a $40 million funding round , its biggest competitor - Instacart - announced it will be rolling out in its home state. The two services work very similarly: open the app or website, order what's on your shopping list, and an independent contractor shops for your items and delivers them to your door the same day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr '17 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr '17 whodge 6
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Mar '17 Bob 2
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,223 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC