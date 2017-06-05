Grocery wars: Instacart, Shipt's biggest competitor, coming to Alabama
The same week that Shipt secured a $40 million funding round , its biggest competitor - Instacart - announced it will be rolling out in its home state. The two services work very similarly: open the app or website, order what's on your shopping list, and an independent contractor shops for your items and delivers them to your door the same day.
