Global cyberattack may have aimed for havoc, not extortion

13 hrs ago

The cyberattack that has locked up computers around the world while demanding a ransom may not be an extortion attempt after all, but something more sinister: an effort to create havoc in Ukraine, security experts say. "There may be a more nefarious motive behind the attack," Gavin O'Gorman, an investigator with U.S. antivirus firm Symantec, said in a blog post .

