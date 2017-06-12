Former Mobile Mayor Sam Jones plans campaign announcement Saturday
Speculation about former Mobile Mayor Sam Jones' possible plans to re-enter politics appears to be ending, as Jones has advised supporters to expect "an important Campaign announcement" on Saturday. While the email sent out by Jones on Tuesday did not explicitly state that Jones would run, it did express a need to build "a strong, organized and aggressive grassroots operation," and asked supporters "to join our team as a campaign volunteers."
