Food Network visits three coastal Alabama restaurants

Josh Denny was looking for "ginormous" food, and he found it, along with enthusiastic crowds, in downtown Mobile and Fairhope during Memorial Day weekend. Denny is the host of "Ginormous Food," a Food Network show that airs on Friday nights at 7 p.m. CDT and features "the biggest and best food finds around the country," according to a news release.

