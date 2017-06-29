Fairhope Brewing: Have a beer, save a baby pelican
Each pelican chick eats 15 to 20 fish per day, according to Susan Clement, staff biologist at the Environmental Studies Center in Mobile, which is seeking donations to help feed the month-old birds washed out of their nests last week by Tropical Storm Cindy. Each pelican chick eats 15 to 20 fish per day, according to Susan Clement, staff biologist at the Environmental Studies Center in Mobile, which is seeking donations to help feed the month-old birds washed out of their nests last week by Tropical Storm Cindy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative summer reading list at Alabama hig...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|3
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords (Dec '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC