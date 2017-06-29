Fairhope Brewing: Have a beer, save a baby pelican

Each pelican chick eats 15 to 20 fish per day, according to Susan Clement, staff biologist at the Environmental Studies Center in Mobile, which is seeking donations to help feed the month-old birds washed out of their nests last week by Tropical Storm Cindy. Each pelican chick eats 15 to 20 fish per day, according to Susan Clement, staff biologist at the Environmental Studies Center in Mobile, which is seeking donations to help feed the month-old birds washed out of their nests last week by Tropical Storm Cindy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.