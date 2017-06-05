Eli Thompson, the baby born without a...

Eli Thompson, the baby born without a nose, dies at 2 years old

Eli Thompson, who attracted worldwide media attention after he was born without a nose , died Saturday evening, according to his father, Jeremy Finch. Eli was "very, very bright and happy, always smiling and giving everybody fist bumps," Finch said in a phone interview Sunday morning.

