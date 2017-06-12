David Ryals

David Ryals

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Sheriff Troy Peterson told WLOX News Now the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at 9109 Sap Root Road. The victim, Blake Carroll, was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL, where he died a few hours later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Sun The Anti-Flower C... 7
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Sun The Anti-Flower C... 7
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Sun The Anti-Flower C... 17
Mobile gangs Sun The Anti-Flower C... 3
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC