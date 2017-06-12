David Ryals
Sheriff Troy Peterson told WLOX News Now the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at 9109 Sap Root Road. The victim, Blake Carroll, was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL, where he died a few hours later.
