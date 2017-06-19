Cool Spaces: The spirit of this histo...

Cool Spaces: The spirit of this historic Mobile church lives on

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Mobile vascular surgeon Glenn Esses has everything he ever wanted in his new medical office and clinic on Dauphin Street - plus a few things he might not have known he wanted, such as a historic plaque, huge stained-glass windows and a working organ. Housed in a former church, the Vascular Center is a unique space that also happens to be the first of its kind in the area, with an on-site endovascular suite/catheter lab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15) Mon Dementia mental c... 20
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 7
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 7
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 17
Mobile gangs Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mobile County was issued at June 21 at 4:21PM CDT

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC