Cool Spaces: The spirit of this historic Mobile church lives on
Mobile vascular surgeon Glenn Esses has everything he ever wanted in his new medical office and clinic on Dauphin Street - plus a few things he might not have known he wanted, such as a historic plaque, huge stained-glass windows and a working organ. Housed in a former church, the Vascular Center is a unique space that also happens to be the first of its kind in the area, with an on-site endovascular suite/catheter lab.
