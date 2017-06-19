Cindy's rains cause major sewage over...

Cindy's rains cause major sewage overflows in Mobile area

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Alabama Live

Rains from Tropical Storm Cindy resulted in sewer overflows so large and widespread in the Mobile area that they may have exceeded the spillage seen during Hurricane Katrina. Over the course of the week, the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System issued several notices that widespread overflows were under way, but said that estimated volumes weren't available.

