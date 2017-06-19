Charles Manson follower arrested in Alabama denied parole
This August 1970 photo shows Manson Family followers, from left, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, walking to court for their roles in the 1969 cult killings of seven people in Los Angeles, Calif. Krenwinkel was arrested in 1969 in Mobile, Ala., where she came to live with her mother following the slayings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC