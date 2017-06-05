Brian Parker death ruled a homicide b...

Brian Parker death ruled a homicide by coroner's office in Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a juvenile, Brian Parker, who went missing in Mobile County on Tuesday . The death of 16-year-old Brian "Jessie" Parker of Semmes has been ruled a homicide by the Mississippi Crime Laboratory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr '17 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr '17 whodge 6
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Mar '17 Bob 2
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC