'Band-Aid' to smooth Ann Street pending expensive permanent fix

20 hrs ago

Resurfacing work is under way on a stretch of Ann Street in Mobile. The southernmost stretch of the street has undergone a comprehensive rebuild, and city leaders hope to eventually extend that work all the way north to Spring Hill Avenue.

