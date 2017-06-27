Baby brown pelicans displaced by Tropical Storm Cindy being cared for in Mobile
The Environmental Studies Center of The Mobile County Public School System is caring for the some baby brown pelicans left orphaned by Tropical Storm Cindy. The storm flooded barrier islands in Mississippi near Pass Christian and Waveland -- forcing month-old pelicans from their nests onto shore.
