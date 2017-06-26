Austal wins $779m US Navy contract

Read more: The Age

Shipbuilder Austal has won a $779 million contract to build a 14th Independence Class Littoral Combat Ship for the US Navy. The WA-based company says the 127-metre LCS28 will be built at its shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, employing techniques it says could be applied to the $3 billion Offshore Patrol Vessel contract it hopes to win with the Royal Australian Navy.

