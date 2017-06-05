Alabama man charged in Mississippi wi...

Alabama man charged in Mississippi with killing missing teen

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Decatur Daily

Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod told the Greene County Herald that his office was charging Matthew Moberg, 22, of Wilmer, Alabama, with capital murder in the death of 16-year-old Brian Parker of Semmes, Alabama. It's unclear when Moberg will appear in court in Mississippi, or if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

