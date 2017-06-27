Alabama Football Recruiting 2017: Things are Starting to Fall Into Place
Back in February, Alabama wasn't even in the top six for Jayln Armour-Davis. Now, the 4-star CB from Mobile, Alabama has made his commitment, as he announced his decision to play for the Tide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Bama Roll.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative summer reading list at Alabama hig...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|3
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords (Dec '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC