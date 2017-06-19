Alabama couple charged after bar brea...

Alabama couple charged after bar breastfeeding incident

11 hrs ago

Bar patrons reported seeing a heavily intoxicated woman drinking and smoking while breastfeeding her child at Wild Beaver Saloon in Indianapolis June 16. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Michael Trosclair , 45, and Shari Tremba , 42, both from Mobile, Ala. at the scene, according to an affidavit obtained by Al.com.

