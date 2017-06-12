8 Reasons Mobile, Alabama is a Must-S...

8 Reasons Mobile, Alabama is a Must-Stop Southern Spot

Read more: Southern Accents

Situated in that small section of Alabama that steals the Gulf shoreline away from Florida, Mobile is a treasure that often remains under-the-radar as travelers plan parties in New Orleans and vacations in Florida. But this picturesque, Port City offers visitors a quaint escape full of history, seafood, and Spanish moss - oh, and a family-friendly, annual Mardi Gras Carnival with a saga that started long before New Orleans.

