8 Reasons Mobile, Alabama is a Must-Stop Southern Spot
Situated in that small section of Alabama that steals the Gulf shoreline away from Florida, Mobile is a treasure that often remains under-the-radar as travelers plan parties in New Orleans and vacations in Florida. But this picturesque, Port City offers visitors a quaint escape full of history, seafood, and Spanish moss - oh, and a family-friendly, annual Mardi Gras Carnival with a saga that started long before New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Mar '17
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC