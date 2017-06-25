'666' graffiti causes $25,000 in dama...

'666' graffiti causes $25,000 in damages to a church Mobile County

1 hr ago Read more: Alabama Live

Authorities in Mobile said the vandalism occurred at the United Methodist Church located at 13370 Avenue B on May 28 and May 30. A church in Mobile County had every room in the building spray painted with '666' graffiti causing over $25,000 in damages, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO said the vandalism occurred at the United Methodist Church located at 13370 Avenue B, around 11:30 a.m. on May 28 and a second time around 8:15 a.m. on May 30. The MCSO believes the suspects gained access to the church by entering through the basement doors.

