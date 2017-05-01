WWI Monument at Memorial Park

WWI Monument at Memorial Park

The World War I monument at Memorial Park near the iconic cannon was dedicated in 1926, The City plans to spend nearly $19,000 to clean and repair the historic landmark. The City will repair the broken and loose marble slabs, re-grout all the seams between the stones and remove the dirt and stains acquired over time.

