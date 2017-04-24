Writer Annabelle Gurwitch leans on her family as fodder for humor

When Annabelle Gurwitch learned that the boyhood home of writer/cartoonist James Thurber has an apartment just waiting for visiting authors, she said, “I invited myself to stay there.” And Thurber House officials were happy to oblige the 2015 finalist for the Thurber Prize, which honors humor writing. Gurwitch will appear Friday for the Evenings With Authors series and, the previous evening, will lead a writing class .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.