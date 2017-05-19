Who is Robert Kennedy Jr.? Alabama 'mystery candidate' with famous name seeks Senate seat
Robert Kennedy Jr. has filed the paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, but it's most likely not the person you think. In fact, very little is known about the mysterious candidate who mailed a $3,400 check and his filing papers to the Alabama Democratic Party in Montgomery.
