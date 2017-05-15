What you get for just over $1 million in Fairhope, Mobile and Orange Beach
Take a look inside these three homes for sale on Mobile Bay in Fairhope, Dog River in Mobile and Cotton Bayou in Orange Beach. Each one offers incredible views and is priced at just over $1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes
|Apr 28
|DrKnowItAll
|1
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Apr 28
|Billybubbamcbob
|6
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Apr 25
|whodge
|6
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
|Murder at Mobile hotel
|Mar '17
|Alabama chick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC