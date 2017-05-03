W. Kamau Bell shares 'Awkward Thoughts' on Mobile, Mardi Gras and fatherhood in The South

W. Kamau Bell, a comedian and television presenter with roots in Mobile, releases his book "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell" on May 2, 2017. Two days after confronting race with Alt-Right leader Richard Spencer in the season 2 return of his CNN documentary show "United Shades of America" , comedian and host W. Kamau Bell is confronting himself.

