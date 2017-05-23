Victim shot in head, coded in trauma room
Last week's surrender only took minutes and Demond Wilson could be the next arrest. Mobile Police say Wilson faces an assault charge, following a shooting that nearly killed a man at 5180 Washington Boulevard on Friday, April 28, 2017.
