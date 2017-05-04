Urban Acoustic Pop Artist Lawrence Lee Releases New Music Video for...
Today, BLE Music Group's recording artist, Lawrence Lee, released his brand new music video for "Jane," the single from his debut EP Strings & Dreams. To view the video from this breakthrough, urban acoustic, pop artist, visit his website at iamlawrencelee.com/videos.
