UPDATE 1-Bayer to sell Liberty crop protection brands to get Monsanto deal passed
"Bayer has agreed to these conditions and is evaluating how best to execute the imposed divestiture," the German group said in its statement. While South Africa is a relatively small market for the two global agricultural supplies giants, the move marks the first time for Bayer to acknowledge it has to sell the two related Liberty brands, which compete with Monsanto's Roundup weed killer and Roundup Ready seeds.
