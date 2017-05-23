Two people injured in accident on Leroy Stevens Rd
Two women were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a two vehicle accident on Leroy Stevens Rd near Yorkhaven Rd. The accident happened before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Mobile Police say the women suffered life threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.
