Tryna Escape Da City: Suspect taunts Mobile police with gofundme page
A 22-year-old man in Mobile who is being sought after by Mobile police has set up a gofundme page to help him raise money for an attorney, bail or to escape the city of Mobile. On Tuesday morning Darius Gabriel Thames, who also goes by the name of Etoe Da Shooter, published a gofundme page with a goal of raising $10,000.
