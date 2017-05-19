Third suspect identified in Eight Mile home invasion
A 27-year-old man from Mobile has been identified as the third suspect in a home invasion in the Eight Mile area on Tuesday morning. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is reporting that James Anthony Nettles is the third person that invaded a home located on St. Nicholas Drive, while a victim was in the shower and another victim sent a text message to authorities about the crime.
