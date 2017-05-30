Southern Living to give free gift to first 200 guests at new Alabama store
The first 200 guests at Southern Living's grand opening this weekend in Huntsville will receive a free miniature succulent plant from the retailer. Southern Living parent company Time Inc. will launch a 5,500-square-foot store at 10 a.m. May 27 at the north end of the shopping center next to Francesca's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nikolas lakufash (May '16)
|May 18
|Keith
|2
|New
|May 17
|Bamboo
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Billybubbamcbob
|6
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|whodge
|6
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Mar '17
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC