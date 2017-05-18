South Alabama lawmaker eyeing TVA money

South Alabama lawmaker eyeing TVA money

Saturday Read more: The Decatur Daily

A lawmaker from south Alabama says he sees help for the state's potential General Fund budget problem: north Alabama's Tennessee Valley Authority money. Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, this week filed House Bill 606, which would put the TVA in-lieu-of-tax dollars in the General Fund budget.

