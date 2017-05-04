Senior Bowl-laden class nets perk for Rams GM

The Reese's Senior Bowl has the Los Angeles Rams to thank for six draft picks off the all-star game's 2017 rosters, and that thanks is on its way to club general manager Les Snead. NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock noted the preponderance of Senior Bowl ers in the Rams ' draft class during the broadcast of the draft, saying "Does Les Snead get a free Senior Bowl T-Shirt?" According to the Rams' website , the remark drew laughter from the war room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NFL.