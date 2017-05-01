One hundred years running, Overseas Hardwoods Co has sawed a secure niche as a force in flooring
Overseas Hardwoods Company , Mobile AL, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in April. But the family who owns OHC started the Old Mobile River Sawmill Company 100 years ago this month.
