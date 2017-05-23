Novak Wins on Tensaw River
Jamie Novak of Daphne, Alabama won the Ram AFT D41 event on Tensaw River in Mobile, Alabama held on May 20th. Novak weighed in five fish weighing 9.89 pounds and also caught the Big Bass of the event weighing 3.01 pounds.
