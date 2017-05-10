No sunscreen needed for Buns in the Sun

No sunscreen needed for Buns in the Sun

Alabama Live

Investors paid $1.2 million for 19 acres on Canal Road in Orange Beach and construction is under way on Spyglass , an 88-lot townhome complex to be built by D.R. Horton , according to developer Nathan Cox, CEO of 68 Ventures . The three-bedroom, 2 1 2-bath units will be priced in the high $100s.

