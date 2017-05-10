Mobile's Chasity Collier named Alabama Teacher of the Year
Governor Kay Ivey and newly-named Alabama Teacher of the Year Chasity Collier of Mobile at the awards ceremony on May 10, 2017( Mobile County's Chasity Collier was named Alabama's 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year in Montgomery on Wednesday evening. Collier teaches fifth grade science at Dawes Intermediate School and has been an educator for 19 years.
