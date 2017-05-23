Mobile crime report: Woman tries to set boyfriend on fire
A 48-year-old woman is in custody after the Mobile Police Department reported that she attempted to set her boyfriend on fire Tuesday morning, among other crimes, in their daily crime report. On Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m. the victim stated she was robbed of her book bag and then shot in the leg at Knollwood Apartments located at 1651 Knollwood Drive, by two of her acquaintances.
