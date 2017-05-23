Mobile crime report: Woman tries to s...

Mobile crime report: Woman tries to set boyfriend on fire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Alabama Live

A 48-year-old woman is in custody after the Mobile Police Department reported that she attempted to set her boyfriend on fire Tuesday morning, among other crimes, in their daily crime report. On Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m. the victim stated she was robbed of her book bag and then shot in the leg at Knollwood Apartments located at 1651 Knollwood Drive, by two of her acquaintances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes Apr 28 DrKnowItAll 1
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr 28 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr 25 whodge 6
Missing person Apr '17 drop that duce 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC