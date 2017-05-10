Mobile crime report: Teen robbed for ...

Mobile crime report: Teen robbed for iPhone 7, another teen beat and robbed

Friday May 12 Read more: Alabama Live

A teen was robbed for his iPhone 7 and another teen was beaten by a group of teenagers leaving him with facial injuries in the Mobile Police Department's crime report for Thursday . The crime report begins with the arrest of 20-year-old James Dennis Stanley who was linked to a burglary that occurred on April 23 at the Knollwood Apartments located 1651 Knollwood Drive.

