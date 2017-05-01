Mobile crime report: Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, Woman struck and killed on roadway
The Mobile Police Department is investigating the shooting death of Bradley Huey, 21, and searching for the vehicle of Alysyn Collins, 25, who was found dead on a roadway in their weekend crime report. On Friday at approximately 11:51 a.m., officers responded to the area of Old Pascagoula Road and Rabbit Creek Drive in reference to a vehicle on fire.
