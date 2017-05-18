Mobile crawfish bill ready for governor's signature
After two seasons of controversy over the seasonal sidewalk crawfish boils traditionally offered by some bars, a version of a bill allowing them to continue has passed both the House and the Senate. If signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, it will become law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nikolas lakufash (May '16)
|May 18
|Keith
|2
|New
|May 17
|Bamboo
|2
|The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes
|Apr 28
|DrKnowItAll
|1
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Apr 28
|Billybubbamcbob
|6
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Apr 25
|whodge
|6
|Missing person
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC