Man indicted for manslaughter in deat...

Man indicted for manslaughter in death of 4-year-old boy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Alabama Live

A grand jury in Mobile County has chose to indict a 36-year-old man for manslaughter in the death of a 4-year-old boy killed after being struck by a motorcycle in 2016. The fatal accident occurred on May 25, 2016, when police said that Guy was operating his motorcycle in a reckless manner on Alba Club Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) Thu Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes Apr 28 DrKnowItAll 1
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr 28 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr 25 whodge 6
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC