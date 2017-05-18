Man indicted for manslaughter in death of 4-year-old boy
A grand jury in Mobile County has chose to indict a 36-year-old man for manslaughter in the death of a 4-year-old boy killed after being struck by a motorcycle in 2016. The fatal accident occurred on May 25, 2016, when police said that Guy was operating his motorcycle in a reckless manner on Alba Club Road.
