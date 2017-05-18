Lynching victims honored with histori...

Lynching victims honored with historical marker in Lowndes County

Thursday Read more: WTVM

At Rehobeth Missionary Church, in Letohatchee, lessons center on love and forgiveness, but Melvin Colvin has a hard time with both when he recalls a memory that still haunts him. Colvin was only 11 years old when he witnessed his uncle, aunt, their son and daughter beaten nearly to death by a mob of white men.

