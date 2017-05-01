Jason Isbell announces two new concer...

Jason Isbell announces two new concert dates in Alabama

In the months after Jason Isbell's buzzed-about album "The Nashville Sound" is released, fans will have two chances to hear those new songs live in the Grammy winning singer/songwriter's home state. Isbell concerts have been announced for Huntsville's Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall and Mobile's Saenger Theatre .

