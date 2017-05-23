How an unlikely partnership is changing Alabama's historic Africatown neighborhood
A mural painted on a concrete wall near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge in Mobile, Ala., depicts the history of the Africatown neighborhood and the importance of the arrival of the Clotilda in 1860. . Two years ago, the oil tanks and smoke stacks along the industrialized river that cuts through the heart of Mobile became Ground Zero in a clash between environmentalists and business interests over the future of the city's most visible waterway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nikolas lakufash (May '16)
|May 18
|Keith
|2
|New
|May 17
|Bamboo
|2
|The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes
|Apr 28
|DrKnowItAll
|1
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Apr 28
|Billybubbamcbob
|6
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Apr 25
|whodge
|6
|Missing person
|Apr '17
|drop that duce
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC