Gov. Ivey to kick off Alabama 200 celebration in Mobile May 5
Gov. Kay Ivey will help the city of Mobile raise the first flag for the commemoration of Alabama's 200th birthday and you're invited! Alabama 200, a three-year celebration of the anniversary of statehood, will reach every county and corner of the state. It begins in the historic heart of Mobile, the state's oldest city.
