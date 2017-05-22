Fund established to help Alabama teen with Down syndrome pay for college
Special education teacher Kendall Whitten set up a GoFundMe account to help her former student, Keith Griffith, pay tuition for his college program after a grant his mother applied for did not come through. Even as congratulatory messages continue to come in for Keith Griffith, an Alabama teenager with Down syndrome who recently learned that he was accepted to college, his high school teacher has launched a fundraising effort to help him pay tuition.
