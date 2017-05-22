Fund established to help Alabama teen...

Fund established to help Alabama teen with Down syndrome pay for college

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

Special education teacher Kendall Whitten set up a GoFundMe account to help her former student, Keith Griffith, pay tuition for his college program after a grant his mother applied for did not come through. Even as congratulatory messages continue to come in for Keith Griffith, an Alabama teenager with Down syndrome who recently learned that he was accepted to college, his high school teacher has launched a fundraising effort to help him pay tuition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
The Unsolved Murder of Jesse James Hughes Apr 28 DrKnowItAll 1
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr 28 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr 25 whodge 6
Missing person Apr '17 drop that duce 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC