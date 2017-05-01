Fondue? In Mobile it's fondone, as Melting Pot closes again
The second time was not the charm for Mobile's Melting Pot restaurant, which has shut down due to "ongoing financial losses." Customers receiving notices via their membership in Club Fondue recently got a company email saying that the location would be closing for businesses as of Sunday, May 7, "due to ongoing financial losses that are no longer sustainable."
