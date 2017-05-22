Flooding, sewer overflows reported in...

Flooding, sewer overflows reported in Mobile area; more heavy rains coming

22 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Southwest Alabama remains under a flash flood watch after a rainy weekend that caused sewer overflows in Mobile and flooding in at least one Mobile County city. The advisory from the National Weather Service warns of "multiple rounds of heavy rain" and covers southeast Mississippi, all of southwest Alabama and northwest Florida from 1 p.m. Monday through late Tuesday.

